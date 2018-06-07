Canuel to lead Canadian team at GP Gatinueau

Image 1 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team Canada (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel sitting on the wheel of Boels teammate Megan Guarnier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 6 Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans) will lead the Canadian national team at the upcoming UCI 1.1 events Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau road race and Chrono Gatineau time trial on June 7-8, in Gatineau, Quebec.

Canuel is the current national time trial champion and a three-time world champion in the team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships between 2014-2016. She has twice finished second in the Chrono Gatineau (2015 and 2017) and was third in 2016. Internationally, she has placed eighth overall at the Giro Rosa, second overall at the Thuringen Ladies Tour and second overall at the Tour de Bretagne.

She will lead a six-rider team that includes Marie-Soleil Blais, Emily Marcoloni, Gabby Traxler and Junior-aged rider Kaitlyn Rauwerda, who recently won the Ontario road title and will be riding up a category. A second junior rider, Simone Boilard, was also selected, but had to withdraw due to injury.

This year, Canuel has competed with her Boels-Dolmans team overseas in a full spring Classics campaign that included Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda, where she placed eighth, Amstel Gold, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastonge-Liège, in support of teammates; Women's WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen, world champion Chantal Blaak and Amy Pieters.

She recently competed at the Tour de Yorkshire, and Emakumeen Saria and Emakumeen Bira in Spain, where she was seventh in the stage 2 time trial.

Team Canada roster for Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau and Chrono Gatineau: Karol Ann Canuel, Simone Boilard, Marie-Soleil Blais, Emily Marcoloni, Gabby Traxler, Kaitlyn Rauwerda

