Cant takes over European crown from Wyman

Image 1 of 3 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) led early at Scheldecross, but had to settle for second behind Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Helen Wyman (Kona) clearing the barriers on her last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

After a two-year spell as European cyclo-cross champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) had to concede the European title on Saturday afternoon in Lorch, Germany. The 24-year-old Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) took over the European Cyclo-cross championship from the 33-year-old British champion. On Sunday, Cant turned her good form into another victory at the Superprestige cyclo-cross race in Ruddervoorde, Belgium.

"I haven't realized yet what I've done. Just a minute ago they announced me as European champion and that surprised me,"Cant told Cyclingnews after her seventh win of the season. "I tend to rate the victory in Loenhout in front of huge crowds as a bigger win in my opinion. Then again, this one has a jersey that comes along with it. I'm looking forward to show it off real soon,"

Cant's win in Lorsch came after riding an attentive race on a course that suited her abilities well. "There were a lot of riders in front. That suits me but it's dangerous too. A crash can ruin your chances. That's why I accelerated a first time halfway through the race. I got away with Nikki Harris but it was still a long way from the finish. She worked along and I managed to recover for one lap. In the final lap Pavla Havlikova bridged up as well. The Czech and French riders are always good at the championships so I never counted them out. Pavla is good when it comes down to cornering. In the end I accelerated again and meter per meter I rode away. At the finish I had maybe six seconds."

Wyman admitted she didn't have her best race in Lorsch, finishing fourth on a course she didn't like. "There was so much road, it was ridiculous. Half of the course was good for me, but road just isn't my thing. The last two years I've been lucky enough that the European championships courses were a mud bath, so I'm not complaining. After the Koppenbergcross I had a nasty crash. I was not feeling right during training. I had no power. A visit to the osteopath resolved things. I had to do something. It was the best possible result at the moment. Sanne was stronger. Hopefully Milton Keynes is going to turn out in a mud bath," Wyman looked ahead to the first British cyclo-cross World Cup round on November 29.

Both Cant and Wyman will race in Niel, Belgium on November 11. Afterwards Wyman will head to Malaga, Spain for a training camp while Cant will race in Asper-Gavere, ahead of the World Cup round in Koksijde on November 22.

