Cannondale ready for the cobbles

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Oscar Gatto passed Thomas Voeckler near the line to win Dwars Door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Gerald Ciolek follows Peter Sagan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) chat before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale kicks-off the first of three Belgium races at Dwars Door Vlaanderen, followed by E3 Harelbeke on Friday and Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, March 30 with Peter Sagan the protected rider as he prepares for his assault on the cobbles of the Tour Flanders.





While Cannondale has riders in Belgium for the Northern Classics and in Spain at the Volta a Catalunya, a third team will attend the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali in Italy from March 26-30.





"We want to see Villella, Formolo, Mohoric and Bettiol measure themselves to search the result, in order to grow and to improve. It's an important experience for them and a useful test for rider such as Viviani who need to find confidence with the race and the results."

Dwars Door Vlaanderen team: Oscar Gatto, Maciej Bodnar, Edward King, Kristjan Koren, Matthias Krizek, Paolo Longo, Alan Marangoni and Marco Marcato.

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali team: Damiano Caruso, Elia Vivani Fabio Sabatini Guillaume Boivin Davide Villella Davide Formolo Matej Mohoric and Alberto Bettiol.