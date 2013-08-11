Cannondale left unhappy after Ratto’s Burgos relegation

Image 1 of 2 Roux and Daniele Ratto (Cannondale), right before colliding in the finish line (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 2 Simone Ponzi (Astana) wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a Burgos ahead of Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) and Sergei Chernetckii (Katusha) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)

Team Cannodale were left disappointed after Daniele Ratto was relegated from first place at the end of stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos. The win passed to FDJ’s Anthony Roux after Ratto was adjudged to have moved from his original racing line.

The Italian had thought he’d won fairly and was celebrating when the race jury informed him that they’d awarded Roux with the win.

The final 300 meters of the stage, which otherwise had been rolling and even comfortable for most of the day, were intricate and narrow, with three turns including a final switchback where the finish line was placed.

Ratto was first coming into the finale but his move pushed Roux towards the barriers and forced the Frenchman to brake.

“It’s a big disappointment for Cannondale Pro Cycling after the decision of the jury at Vuelta a Burgos,” said the team’s director sportif Mario Scirea.

"It's not easy to accept the relegation of Ratto. The video showed that Daniele was following the road. The finish line was placed in bend and he was just turning. He was also reared-end by Roux and this is why his left foot took out of the pedal.”

"We wanted to watch the video together with the jury but the French judge already took their decisions. We lodged our complaint but it was not useful. It's big pity: from our side Daniele took a regular victory".

Ratto was relegated to 71st place, while Roux now leads the standings by two seconds, with Simone Ponzi (Astana Pro Team) hot on the Frenchman’s heels.