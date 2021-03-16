Cannondale launches Adventure Neo range of commuter e-bikes

Cannondale has launched a range of e-bikes oriented towards commuter or generalist riders. The Adventure Neo line features four different models, all of which feature an alloy frame, step-through design, and Bosch drive system with a battery ranging from 400 to 625Wh.

There are two sizes available, S/M and M/L, and each model uses 650bx56mm tyres. The top three models come with a suspension seatpost, suspension forks, fenders, and a rear rack. The Adventure Neo 3 model features a dropper seatpost, which is also suspended. The base model, the Adventure Neo 4, uses both a rigid fork and seatpost and has mounts for fenders and a rack.

Image 1 of 4 Cannondale's Adventure Neo 1 EQ is the top of the line spec with features like a 625Wh battery and front and rear lights (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 4 The Adventure Neo 2 EQ uses a Bosch Active Line Plus unit, which has a 500Wh battery (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 4 A unique feature on the Adventure Neo 3 EQ is the dropper seatpost (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 4 of 4 The Adventure Neo 4 is a rigid e-bike with no additonal add-ons (Image credit: Cannondale )

The top of the line model, the Adventure Neo 1 EQ, uses a Bosch Performance line drive system paired with a Bosch Purion Controller and 625Wh battery. The model also comes with front and rear lights plus a Garmin radar system. The Bosch Performance unit has a range of 85-miles when riding in the power-saving eco-mode. The bike also features Cannondale's own wheel sensor, which records speed, distance, and time, and can sync with the brand's app.

The Adventure Neo 2 EQ is almost identical to the Neo 1 but instead uses a Bosch Active Line Plus unit, which has a 500Wh battery and a range of 80-miles in eco-mode.

The Adventure Neo 3 EQ does not include the wheel sensor, but it does include a suspended dropper seatpost. It uses a Bosch Active Line unit with a 400Wh battery and a range of 65-miles in eco-mode.

The Adventure Neo 4 is the most affordable model in the range and offers a basic range of features. It's essentially a standard rigid e-bike with no additional add-ons. It uses the same drive unit and features the same range as the Adventure Neo 3 listed above.

Cannondale Adventure Neo Pricing