Cannondale launches Adventure Neo range of commuter e-bikes
Cannondale launches lineup of step-through, Bosch-powered e-bikes for city riding
Cannondale has launched a range of e-bikes oriented towards commuter or generalist riders. The Adventure Neo line features four different models, all of which feature an alloy frame, step-through design, and Bosch drive system with a battery ranging from 400 to 625Wh.
There are two sizes available, S/M and M/L, and each model uses 650bx56mm tyres. The top three models come with a suspension seatpost, suspension forks, fenders, and a rear rack. The Adventure Neo 3 model features a dropper seatpost, which is also suspended. The base model, the Adventure Neo 4, uses both a rigid fork and seatpost and has mounts for fenders and a rack.
The top of the line model, the Adventure Neo 1 EQ, uses a Bosch Performance line drive system paired with a Bosch Purion Controller and 625Wh battery. The model also comes with front and rear lights plus a Garmin radar system. The Bosch Performance unit has a range of 85-miles when riding in the power-saving eco-mode. The bike also features Cannondale's own wheel sensor, which records speed, distance, and time, and can sync with the brand's app.
The Adventure Neo 2 EQ is almost identical to the Neo 1 but instead uses a Bosch Active Line Plus unit, which has a 500Wh battery and a range of 80-miles in eco-mode.
The Adventure Neo 3 EQ does not include the wheel sensor, but it does include a suspended dropper seatpost. It uses a Bosch Active Line unit with a 400Wh battery and a range of 65-miles in eco-mode.
The Adventure Neo 4 is the most affordable model in the range and offers a basic range of features. It's essentially a standard rigid e-bike with no additional add-ons. It uses the same drive unit and features the same range as the Adventure Neo 3 listed above.
Cannondale Adventure Neo Pricing
- Adventure Neo 1 EQ: $4,350
- Adventure Neo 2 EQ: $3,400
- Adventure Neo 3 EQ: $3,000
- Adventure Neo 4: $2,700
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.