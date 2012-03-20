Cancellara's Milan-San Remo jersey up for auction

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara leads Simon Gerrans and Vicenzo Nibali in the final kilometers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his trident. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a bid to raise money for the flooded areas of Liguria, Italy, non-profit organisation Rock No War! Onlus, together with race organiser RCS Sport and All1sport.com have put together an auction involving about 40 original cycling jerseys. Amongst the items are the jersey worn by Fabian Cancellara in Milan-San Remo, Vincenzo Nibali's overall victory jersey from Tirreno-Adriatico and the jersey that Philippe Gilbert wore in Milan-San Remo.

Also up for auction are the jerseys that Filippo Pozzato, Alessandro Petacchi, Damiano Cunego, Oscar Freire, Tom Boonen and André Greipel wore during Milan-San Remo, Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, complete with their back number still pinned on. Another item of high value will be the Italian flag that all the riders signed at the start of Milan-San Remo this year.

The auction is held on www.all1sport.com until Sunday, March 25. The funds will be donated for one of the projects of Rock No War! Onlus, namely the construction of playgrounds in the areas affected by the floods.