Cancellara receives silver medal from Beijing Olympic road race

Fabian Cancellara, right, received today the silver medal originally awarded to Davide Rebellin, left, who was disqualified for doping. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara today received the silver medal from the 2008 Olympic Games men's road race in a ceremony held in his hometown of Ittigen, Switzerland.

More than 28 months ago Cancellara crossed the finish line third in the 245km road race behind race winner Samuel Sanchez and runner-up Davide Rebellin, but Rebellin was later disqualified for doping.

Tests results released in April, 2009 revealed Rebellin, along with Gerolsteiner teammate Stefan Schumacher, doped with blood booster EPO-CERA at the Olympics. Both were subsequently disqualified.

Switzerland's Olympic president Jürg Schild presented Cancellara with the same silver medal originally awarded to Rebellin, which the Italian was forced to return.

Cancellara's bronze medal worn on the podium in Beijing will be presented to the new third place finisher, Russia's Alexandr Kolobnev, who had crossed the line in fourth.

The silver medal wasn't the only honour the 29-year-old Cancellara received today at the Ittigen House of Sport as a pedestrian bridge connecting the train station to the House of Sport was re-named the Fabian Cancellara Bridge.