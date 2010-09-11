Cancellara leads Swiss men in Worlds

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara will go for both titles at the world championships in Melbourne. The Saxo Bank rider leads the Swiss men's team announced Friday by Swiss Cycling.

Related Articles Swiss name womens' team for road Worlds

The reigning world time trial champion will look to defend his title as the country's only nominee in that discipline.

Cancellara will lead an eight-man team in the road race, with five ProTour riders and three from BMC Racing Team. He will be looking to take his record fourth time trial title, but has said that his primary aim is to win the road race.

Swiss Cycling also announced the U23 men's team. The women's team was announced last month.

Elite Men:

Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (road and time trial)

Martin Elmiger (AG2R)

Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team)

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)

Gregory Rast (RadioShack)

Oliver Zaugg (Liquigas-Doimo)

Danilo Wyss (BMC Racing Team)

U23 Men:

Michael Baer

Silvain Dillier (road and time trial)

Sebastien Reichenbach