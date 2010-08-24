Swiss name womens' team for road Worlds

Start line of the elite women's road world championships in 2009 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Swiss Cycling has named its women's team for the UCI Road World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, September 29 – October 3.

It will have four women in the road race: Emilie Aubry, Jennifer Hohl, Patricia Schwager and Doris Schweizer. The 21-year-old Aubry, who rides for Cervelo TestTeam, won the national road title this year. Hohl, 24, with Bigla Cycling Team, won the national road title in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Schwager, also with Cervelo, and 20-year-old Doris Schweizer will ride both the road race and the time trial.

2010 Swiss elite women's team for UCI Road World Championships

Road race

Emilie Aubry

Jennifer Hohl

Patricia Schwager

Doris Schweizer

Time trial

Patricia Schwager

Doris Schweizer