Swiss name womens' team for road Worlds
Last two national road champions to lead team
Swiss Cycling has named its women's team for the UCI Road World Championships in Melbourne, Australia, September 29 – October 3.
It will have four women in the road race: Emilie Aubry, Jennifer Hohl, Patricia Schwager and Doris Schweizer. The 21-year-old Aubry, who rides for Cervelo TestTeam, won the national road title this year. Hohl, 24, with Bigla Cycling Team, won the national road title in 2004, 2008 and 2009.
Schwager, also with Cervelo, and 20-year-old Doris Schweizer will ride both the road race and the time trial.
2010 Swiss elite women's team for UCI Road World Championships
Road race
Emilie Aubry
Jennifer Hohl
Patricia Schwager
Doris Schweizer
Time trial
Patricia Schwager
Doris Schweizer
