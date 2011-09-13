Cancellara heads Swiss team for road Worlds

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took fourth (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Swiss Cycling announced riders for its UCI Road World Championships team on Tuesday. Elite, under 23 and junior men as well as junior women were named for the individual time trial and road race events. The 2011 Worlds will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from September 19-25.

Defending time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara will head the team as he goes for what would be his fifth time trial world championship title. He has won in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. He is the current Swiss national road champion and will also be contesting that event.

Only the elite women were not selected - a final decision on their roster is expected on Wednesday.

Swiss national team for world championship time trial

Elite men: Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team)

Under 23 men: Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal Münsingen), Silvan Dillier (Professional Cycling Team Vorarlberg)

Junior men: Stefan Küng (VC Fischingen), Théry Schir (VC Orbe)

Junior women: Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team)

Swiss national team for world championship road race

Elite men: Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Highroad), Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek), Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team), Gregory Rast (Team RadioShack)

Under 23 men: Marcel Aregger (Price-your Bike), Silvan Dillier (Professional Cycling Team Voralberg), Jan Keller (Price-your Bike)

Junior men: Tom Bohli (VC Eschenbach), Stefan Küng (VC Fischingen), Théry Schir (VC Orbe), Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen)

Junior women: Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team), Rita Imstepf (Bigla Cycling Team)