Cancellara crashes at speed during Tour de Suisse TT recon

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara in the world champions jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara has revealed via Twitter that he crashed at 55km/h during a reconnaissance ride of the time trial stage of the upcoming Tour de Suisse.

The Swiss rider was checking out the route of the 24.5km time trial stage near Worb, not far from his home in Berne. It seems he lost control of his time trial bike and crashed hard but was lucky not to suffer any serious injuries.

Cancellara posted two images of his road rash and bandages on Twitter and wrote: "Ouch that hurt...! Crashed 55km/h on TT bike. Lost alot of skin but could have been much worst...!"

According to the Trek Factory Racing team, Cancellara suffered a lot of scrapes and bruises but was lucky not to break any bones and didn’t need to go to hospital for treatment. A local pharmacy helped him with his injuries, cleaning and dressing his wounds.

Despite his injuries Cancellara then rode the 60km between the location of the accident and his home.

