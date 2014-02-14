Cancellara likely to end career in 2016
Current contract will probably be my last, says Trek rider
Fabian Cancellara has said that he is likely to retire from professional cycling when his current contract with Trek Factory Racing expires at the end of the 2016 season.
Related Articles
Cancellara is currently competing at the Tour of Qatar, the second leg of a three-race stint in the Persian Gulf. He admitted that he was tired from nine consecutive days of racing - he also raced the Dubai Tour last week - but was confident that his early-season work would bear fruit by the time the classics come around.
"On the end, I know where I want to reach. I have my datas, we have our things under control," he said, adding: "This not April, this is February and there’s still a long way."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy