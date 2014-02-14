Trending

Cancellara likely to end career in 2016

Current contract will probably be my last, says Trek rider



Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Fabian Cancellara (Trek) back at the team car

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) back at the team car
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)


Fabian Cancellara is set to make his debut for Trek Factory Racing

Fabian Cancellara is set to make his debut for Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Bjarne Riis chats with Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) before the start of stage 3

Bjarne Riis chats with Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) before the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara has said that he is likely to retire from professional cycling when his current contract with Trek Factory Racing expires at the end of the 2016 season.

Cancellara is currently competing at the Tour of Qatar, the second leg of a three-race stint in the Persian Gulf. He admitted that he was tired from nine consecutive days of racing - he also raced the Dubai Tour last week - but was confident that his early-season work would bear fruit by the time the classics come around.

"On the end, I know where I want to reach. I have my datas, we have our things under control," he said, adding: "This not April, this is February and there’s still a long way."