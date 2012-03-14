Canada ups cycling funding ahead of Olympics

Image 1 of 3 Canada during their triumphant team pursuit final performance (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 Team Canada is 66 riders strong (Image credit: Rob Jones and Martin Moreau) Image 3 of 3 Jaye Milley riding for Canada in the C1 1 Km time trial. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

The Canadian Government will provide additional funding for a number of its high performance summer sports programs, including cycling, in preparation for the upcoming 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Our Government is proud to support Canadian athletes and to enhance the Canadian sport system," said Minister of State Gosal. "Canada's Olympic and Paralympic athletes are a source of inspiration and great pride. The accomplishments of the Canadian team may inspire young people across the country to participate in sport."

The funding increase comes through the goverment initiative, 'Own the Podium' set up before the Vancouver winter Olympics to support the aspirations of Canadian athletes. The announcement today is believed to be in response to recent success in several sports raising the country's ambitions.

"We are very appreciative of the enhanced Government of Canada support in this final preparation period prior to the London Olympic Games. This is a period where having the extra funds to respond to additional preparation demands or opportunities for innovation are vitally important," said Greg Mathieu, CEO of the Canadian Cycling Association.

The London Olympic Games start in July, 2012.