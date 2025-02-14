Caleb Ewan to pin on a number with Ineos Grenadiers in late March at Coppi e Bartali

By
published

Australian trying new training approach, including track, to help in attempts to ‘get back to my best’ after switch from Jayco-AlUla

GUMIEL DE IZAN SPAIN AUGUST 07 Detail view of Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla Purple Leader Jersey prior to the 46th Vuelta a Burgos Stage 3 a 138km stage from Bodegas Nabal Gumiel de Izan to Lagunas de Neila 1721m on August 07 2024 in Gumiel de Izan Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Caleb Ewan racing at Vuelta a Burgos with Jayco-AlUla in 2024, where he took the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan is set to start racing with Ineos Grenadiers at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali near the end of March and he'll be pinning a number on for the first time in seven months not only in new colours but also on the back of a whole new training approach. 

“What I am looking to do differently with Caleb is trying to introduce the track again," Mehdi Kordi – Ewan's new coach and head of performance, sport and innovation at Ineos Grenadiers – said in a video interview put out by the team. "It was something he was very good at as a junior, hasn’t done since and I want to introduce that back to see if we can get that edge."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

More news
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar during the 2024 Tour de France

Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained cancelled
Anna van der Breggen at the 2025 SDWorx-ProTime team launch

After three years' retirement, Dutch star Anna van der Breggen pins race number on again at Setmana Valenciana

Tour of Oman stage 4: Olav Kooij claims the win

Tour of Oman: Olav Kooij snatches second sprint win on stage 4
See more latest