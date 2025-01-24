‘Signed the contract and jumped in the car’ - Caleb Ewan charges toward new start at Ineos Grenadiers

By
published

‘It could have been retirement but the reality is that it was not the way he wants to exit cycling’ says Australian sprinter's long-time agent

Caleb Ewan in 2024 at the Santos Tour Down Under
Caleb Ewan in 2024 at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The way the 2025 season started was, to put it mildly, far from ideal for Caleb Ewan but then – as his long-time agent Jason Bakker put it – the ‘planets aligned’. Ineos Grenadiers didn’t have a sprinter and this sprinter didn’t have a home. 

There are still plenty of questions about what happened to lead to that situation. But neither former team Jayco-AlUla – where a hopeful Ewan originally signed with for two years from the start of 2024 –  nor Signature Sport director Bakker would comment on the specifics.

The outcome, however, has been that the Australian rider who all of a sudden disappeared from the Australian team's website will be stepping out in the black and red kit of Ineos Grenadiers this season instead. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.