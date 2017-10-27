Caja Rural trainee suspended for testosterone positive

Manuel Sola (Image credit: Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA trainee Manuel Sola has been suspended after testing positive for testosterone in an anti-doping control taken at May's Tour of Navarre, where he finished fifth.

Ciclo21 reported that Sola, 25, was provisionally suspended on October 5 by the Spanish cycling federation and has forfeited a 2018 contract with Radio Popular Boavista, a Portuguese Continental team. He has requested testing of his B sample. Sola rode with Caja Rural's development squad for most of 2017.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, which claims to be the only Spanish team that conducts internal blood tests, said they missed the alleged testosterone use because the hormone only shows up in urine tests. Team manager Juanma Hernandez vowed to tighten the internal controls next season.

Sola rode for Keith Mobel-Partizan in 2014 and then moved to Burgos-BH in 2016. This year with Caja's development team he placed sixth at the Classica da Arrabida - Cylin'Portugal and sixth on stage 2 at the Trofeu Joaquim Agostinho. Sola was called up to the Pro Continental team as a trainee in August. His best result at the Tour of Utah was 22nd on stage 2 to Snowbasin. He finished the 2.HC race 29th overall. In the Colorado Classic with Caja Rural, Sola placed 40th on stage 1 and finished 46th overall.