Caja Rural sign Arctic Race winner Chernetskii from Astana

Caja Rual-Seguros RGA have strengthened their team for 2019 with the signing of Sergei Chernetskii from Astana. The Russian rider has spent the last two seasons with Astana, having ridden for Katusha the past. The 28-year-old had a strong second half to the season, winning the Arctic Race in Norway, before finishing third in the Gree-Tour of Guangxi. He will add valuable experience to the Spanish squad.

"I have chosen Caja Rural-Seguros RGA to continue my career because it is a good Professional Continental Team to continue improving as a cyclist. For me, 2018 has been my best season, winning Arctic Race of Norway and third place in Gree-Tour of Guangxi. My goal for 2019 is to achieve victories for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, especially in the hilly races," the Russian said in a press announcement released by his 2019 team.

Chernetskii will have the chance to lead Caja Rual-Seguros RGA in a number of races, and will be relied upon less as a support rider - as he was at both Katusha and Astana. The Russian rider also won the Tour des Fjords in 2013, and a stage of the Volta a Catalunya in 2015.

The Spanish Pro Continental team have made a number of changes ahead of next season.

Chernetskii joins the signings of Jon Aberasturi (from Euskadi - Murias), while sprinter Matteo Malucelli has signed a two-year contract and moved across from Androni-Giocattoli.

Two-time Portuegese national time trial champion Domingos Gonçalves has also joined the team, while Alan Banaszek has moved over from CCC. Xavi Cañellas and David González have both joined as first-year professionals. Australian Nick Schultz has left the team for a two-year deal at Mitchelton-Scott.