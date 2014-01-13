Caja Rural-Seguros RGA deny interest in signing Horner

Image 1 of 3 Chris Horner drops Vincenzo Nibali on the Alto de l'Angliru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Chris Horner (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Horner (RadioShack) was the strongest rider at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA have denied they are interested in signing Chris Horner for the 2014 season, announcing: “our team roster for 2014 is complete.”

The 42-year-old Horner became the first American to the win the Vuelta a España when he landed a surprise victory over Vincenzo Nibali last September. After riding for RadioShack since 2010, Horner was unable to agree terms with the revamped Trek Factory Racing squad for 2014 and is still without a team for the new season.

On Monday, Spanish website Ciclo 21 reported that Horner was in talks with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, but the Pro Continental outfit has dismissed the rumour.

“We have not been in contact with either him or his management,” a Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team source told Cyclingnews on Monday. “We don’t know where this story about us trying to sign him has come from, but it’s certainly not from us. It’s not true, anyway.”

Horner’s team for 2014 remains a mystery, with an offer reportedly coming through for the Vuelta 2013 winner from Danish Continental outfit Christina Watches. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, however, insist that cycling’s oldest ever Grand Tour winner will not be riding with them.

In any case, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were already celebrating their first win of 2014 on Monday, thanks to their big signing for the new season, as Luis León Sanchez claimed victory in the opening stage of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon.

