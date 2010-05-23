Burghardt out of California with possible elbow fracture

Image 1 of 3 German Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team) was looking to prove himself worthy of leadership for the big Classics races. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 2 of 3 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 3 of 3 Marcus Burghardt tests his legs as he pulls away from the other riders on the climb. (Image credit: epicimages.us)

The Amgen Tour of California has claimed another victim, as Marcus Burghardt of BMC Racing Team was forced to withdraw from the race due to crash. The German did not start Saturday's time trial in Los Angeles due to a suspected fracture in his right elbow.

Burghardt and teammate Chris Butler crashed in the feed zone of Friday's sixth stage, with Burghardt injuring his elbow. "Already in the race, I felt that I couldn't bend it," Burghardt said. "I couldn't pull on the bars."

However, he still managed to end the 217km queen stage and was then take to hospital. "It's possible he has a little fracture of the radius," said team doctor Max Testa. “We need to repeat the X-ray in a couple of days to see. But if it is a fracture, it is a small fracture – most likely in an area that doesn't require anything but rest."

Burghardt was scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City on Saturday for additional examinations. "For sure, it's not the perfect moment to have a possible break because my form is going well," Burghardt said. "But I hope that I can race in two weeks at the GP Kanton Aargau in Gippingen and for sure at the Tour de Suisse."