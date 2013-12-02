Budget Forklifts roster for 2014 announced

Image 1 of 4 An historic day for Budget Forklifts (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Rider's from the Budget Forklifts team in the peloton. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 4 Sam Horgan and Jack Anderson celebrate victory for Budget Forklifts (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 4 Jack Anderson (Budget Forklifts) salutes as he takes the win in Licola on Stage 5 of the Tour of Gippsland (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

After cementing themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the Australian National Road Series (NRS) over the last two years, Team Budget Forklifts is set to continue on an upward trajectory with success in the NRS series a season target along with an expanding UCI Asian calendar including the UCI Oceania Tour.

The addition of six riders will go some way to ensuring the team can meet the expectations that it has set itself for 2014.

Joining the squad for 2014 is Westley Gough from New Zealand who has impressed on the track including winning a bronze medal the 2012 London Olympic Games in the Teams Pursuit. Two other Kiwis will call Budget Forklifts home in 2014 with Myron Simpson and Dan Barry moving across from Differdange-Losch and Node 4 Giordana respectively. Simpson took out a stage at the 2011 Tour of Murray and like Gough is a talented track cyclist. Barry raced in the UK throughout 2013 and will bring his overseas experience will complement the make-up of the squad.

Brodie Talbot, formally of Racing Kangaroo’s, will provide gc options for the team having finished third overall at both the Tour of Tasmania and National Capital Tour in the 2013 NRS series. Former Oceania road champion Tommy Nankervis has spent the last few season in the USA and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the younger side of the team.

The six signing is Sam Witmitz who rode with the team throughout 2012 before moving across to the UK where we rode with Raleigh and returns to Australia eager to pick up where he left off.

Budget Forklifts will lose Jack Anderson who moves across to Drapac having been with the team since 2009 but with six new riders on the books, they will have greater strength in depth for the 2014 season.

As well as the addition of new riders, Budget Forklifts will add Tineli Clothing and Subaru Toowong as sponsors for the 2014 season.

Budget Forklifts will continue to extend its sponsorship beyond the team, once again adding financial support to two of Australia’s biggest summer races, the Bay Crits Series and Jayco Herald Sun Tour in 2014.

Full 2014 Roster:

Jesse Kerrison, Alex Wohler, Myron Simpson, Westley Gough, Blair Windsor, Daniel Barry, Sam Horgan, Sam Witmitz, Tommy Nankervis, Michael Vink, Brodie Talbot, Michael Cupitt, Marc Williams, Kristian Juel, Karl Evans, Joshua Prete and Peter Loft