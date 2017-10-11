Docker moves to Slipstream Sports on one-year deal

Image 1 of 5 Cult hero Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mitch Docker after signing on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Svein Tuft and Mitch Docker (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mitchell Docker (Orica-Scott) does a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Slipstream Sports has announced the signing of Australian Mitch Docker on a one-year contract to bolster its classics squad. Docker, 31, joins EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale from the Orica-Scott squad where he has been a key lead-out rider and classics specialist.

"As fantastic as an outfit as Orica was and has become, I'm ready for something new. I'm an experienced rider with a lot to offer, and I'm ready to pass on my experience to a new group. The opportunity Slipstream Sports presented seems perfect," said Docker.

"As always, I'm very keen to have a big classics campaign with my new colleagues," Docker added. "I'm also eager to find my feet in this new squad and let everyone at Slipstream Sports find out who I am and what I can do."

Docker rode with the Drapac Continental team from 2006 through to 2009 with Skil - Shimano before moving to Orica-Scott in 2012. In a statement from his new team, Docker explained the opportunity was too good to turn down.

"The spring is the heart of the season where I have the most focus each year," said Docker. "Being able to ride with and support Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld next year is a real privilege. Sep is a rider I have admired over the last few years as he moved through the ranks and onto the podium. I believe I can be a great asset to him, but at the same time, I'm really excited to work with a rider like Logan Owen, who I can help guide through the cobweb of Belgium racing during his first WorldTour season."

Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters explained that Docker's expertise on the bike and history as a former Drapac rider proved attraction and is excited to have added him to the roster.

"With our expanded focus on sprinting and our continued commitment to the classics season, a sound head like Mitch's made sense," said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters. "Plus, as an alumnus of the Drapac program, we know he's good people."

Docker will join Brendan Canty and Simon Clarke at the team in 2018. Known as Cannondale-Drapac in 2017, the addition of EF Education First has seen a change in sponsor with Logan Owen (Axeon Hagen Bermans), Sacha Modolo (UAE Team Emirates), and Dan McLay (Team Fortuneo - Oscaro) also announced as signings from 2018.