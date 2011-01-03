Brown down but not out

Image 1 of 3 (r-l): Graeme Brown (Urban) keeps a close watch on Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) and Mark Renshaw (02 Networks) during racing on day two in Portarlington. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 Defending champion Graeme Brown (Rabobank) with teammate Dennis Van Winden (Image credit: Nokere Koerse) Image 3 of 3 Winners on the second day of the Jayco Bay Classics series - Michael Matthews (Urban) and Tiffany Cromwell (Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Graeme Brown went down hard on the second stage of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic, but Rabobank's Australian will be back for more on Tuesday.

“He didn't go to hospital and he is okay,” Rabobank spokesman Luuc Eisenga told Cyclingnews. “He will start again tomorrow.”

Brown had been fourth overall going into the second day, but now has lost his chances of overall victory. He crashed on the back of the course, with only three laps left to go. His left arm was covered with cuts, scratches and blood.

He refrained from placing blame for the crash, saying only that he was “putting it down to a race incident,” according to skynews.com.au.

Not so lucky was Belinda Goss, who was second n the women's competition after the first day. She crashed on a corner near the start of the race, and was out with a suspected broken collarbone.

Rabobank was not only relieved that Brown's injuries were not more extensive, but were thrilled with the day's winner and new overall leader, Michael Matthews. “What a way to start his period with Rabo for Michael Matthews,” Eisenga told Cyclingnews.

Matthews, who last fall won the U23 men's road race, is turning pro this year with the Dutch ProTeam. He is riding Jayco for the Urban team and will make his debut with Rabobank in a few weeks at the Tour Down Under.