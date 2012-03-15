Bronchitis forces Chavanel out of Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is using the race as Paris-Nice training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the head of the 8-man escape. (Image credit: José António Fernandes)

Sylvain Chavanel has had to withdraw from Milan-San Remo, as he is still suffering from the bronchitis which handicapped him in Paris-Nice. His place on the Omega Pharma-Quick Step squad will be taken by Italian rider Matteo Trentin.

"This morning (Thursday) I set off on my bike for the long workout for San Remo," Chavanel said on the team's website. "After a few hours of working out, though, I started coughing and having the same respiratory problems I was having during the Paris-Nice. In agreement with the team's medical staff, we decided to not take any risks in view of the Northern Classics, and to observe a few more days of rest."

Trentin, who will be making his Primavera debut, most recently prepared Francesco Chicci's winning sprint in the Nokere Koerse.

"I'm really sorry for Sylvain and I hope he gets better soon," Trentin said. "For me, to ride San Remo is a dream come true. I still haven't had the time to get used to the news, but I am very happy. I'm going to do my best, giving my all for the team."