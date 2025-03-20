Broken zip lands Isaac del Toro 200 CHF fine for 'damage to the image of sport' during Milano-Torino win

By published

Mexican rider won atop Superga with his jersey gaping open after a wardrobe malfunction

Team UAE Mexicoâ€˜s rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates after winning the 106th edition of the one-day classic cycling race Milan - Torino between Rho, west of Milan and Superga, east of Torino, on March 19, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Del Toro's zip was completely broken as he won Milano-Torino (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was some rain on Isaac del Toro’s parade on Wednesday as the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider won Milano-Torino in striking fashion, but was subsequently handed a fine for finishing with an unzipped jersey.

Del Toro crossed the line with his jersey fully open after his zip had broken part-way through the race, and as well as causing some minor annoyance for his sponsors whose logos aren’t in the finish photos, the Mexican rider picked up a punishment from the race jury.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

