Broken wrist for Pardilla

MTN-Qhubeka rider crashed in Tirreno-Adriatico

Sergio Pardilla (MTN)

(Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) has been diagnosed with a fractured wrist, the result of a hard crash in the final 15km of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

The Spaniard finished the stage and started the next day, but subsequently dropped out due to the pain. Initial examinations showed no fractures, but yesterday he announced via Twitter that a break was found.

"Finally, a broken left wrist as a result of yesterday's crash. Thank you to everyone for the encouragement. I'll be back soon," Pardilla wrote.

The 30-year-old Pardilla was part of the same crash that took out Lotto-Belisol's Jurgen Van Den Broeck, who injured his knee.