Briton Connor Swift 'sole leader' with Ineos support for medal repeat at Gravel World Championships

WorldTour team support 'adds a little bit more pressure, motivates me more' admits British gravel champion

Connor Swift being interviewed ahead of the Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Future/ Peter Stuart)

Connor Swift (Great Britain) demonstrated his diverse talents on the bike when he finished third overall at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. Headed into this year's gravel showdown in Belgium, he comes in as the British gravel champion

As the winner of The Gralloch and a second place in Wales at Graean Cymru, Swift earned more points to place him in a second-row start at Halle on Sunday for his second Gravel World Championships. It is that forward grid position among a start list of close to 200 elite men that will be his advantage for another podium finish. 

