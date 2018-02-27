Trending

British Cycling to debut new-look Cervelo T5GB at Track World Championships

Team Pursuit squad will unveil new machines for Apeldoorn

British Cycling's men have come close to gold recently at the World Championships

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Great Britain women's Team Pursuit riders start a practice session.

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Great Britain women's Team Pursuit riders prepare to start in a recent training session.

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
British cycling is hoping the new Cervelos will provide enough marginal gains to retake the podium in Appeldorn

(Image credit: SWpix.com)
The British women are hoping to reclaim the gold medal they won in 2014

(Image credit: SWpix.com)

The Great Britain Cycling Team will take to the track in the Netherlands chasing world titles - and we can now reveal for the first time what the new-look Cervélo T5GB that the team pursuit squad will be riding looks like!

