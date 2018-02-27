British Cycling to debut new-look Cervelo T5GB at Track World Championships

Image 1 of 5 British Cycling's men have come close to gold recently at the World Championships (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Great Britain women's Team Pursuit riders start a practice session. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Great Britain women's Team Pursuit riders prepare to start in a recent training session. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 British cycling is hoping the new Cervelos will provide enough marginal gains to retake the podium in Appeldorn (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 The British women are hoping to reclaim the gold medal they won in 2014 (Image credit: SWpix.com)

The Great Britain Cycling Team will take to the track in the Netherlands chasing world titles - and we can now reveal for the first time what the new-look Cervélo T5GB that the team pursuit squad will be riding looks like!