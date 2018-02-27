British Cycling to debut new-look Cervelo T5GB at Track World Championships
Team Pursuit squad will unveil new machines for Apeldoorn
The Great Britain Cycling Team will take to the track in the Netherlands chasing world titles - and we can now reveal for the first time what the new-look Cervélo T5GB that the team pursuit squad will be riding looks like!
