British Cycling rolls out new look kit for Worlds

Image 1 of 6 James Ball in the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 3 of 6 Elinor Barker in the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 4 of 6 Jack Carlin in the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 5 of 6 Jason Kenny models the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com) Image 6 of 6 Katy Marchant models the new British Cycling team kit (Image credit: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

British Cycling and Kalas have unveiled a new racing kit to be used by British riders at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck.

The predominantly white jersey is said to be inspired from a 1959 design and features red trim paired with navy blue shorts.

Previous years' designs have relied heavily on the national flag on the jersey but the new design swaps out the Union Flag design for large 'GBR' lettering on the chest in a custom typeface, specifically designed for the kit.

The kit's design and technical features have had direct input from the Great Britain cycling team's riders and coaches for the collection.

Stephen Park, Great Britain Cycling Team's performance director said in a press release: "High performance clothing is crucial to delivering results in today's world of competitive cycling, so having a clothing supplier with such in-depth knowledge and a high level of service is invaluable to the Great Britain Cycling Team.

"The riders are at the heart of everything we do, so it was important for us that they played a key role in designing a kit that was bespoke to the squad, that looks good and that they were proud to wear without compromising on performance or quality.

"I look forward to seeing the collection on its first outing at the UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck in the coming days."

Dani Rowe who will be representing Great Britain in the women's elite road race added: "Having us all involved in the design process was a great idea.

"Our ideas were listened to and I'm really pleased with the outcome - it's a modern twist on a classic design and will keep us visible in the peloton when we race. I'm looking forward to putting our new kit through its paces in Austria."

Czech company Kalas have been producing technical sportswear since 1990 and first partnered with Britain's cycling team in January 2017.

The kit will be used on the track for the first time at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in December.