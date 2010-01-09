British 'cross Championships postponed

British national champion Helen Wyman (Kona-FSA). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

British Cycling has confirmed the postponement of Great Britain's 2010 National Cyclo-cross Championships, due to the snow and ice that has blanketed much of England, Scotland and Wales this week.

The event, which was due to take place this weekend in Sutton Park, Birmingham will now be held on February 6 and 7 at the same venue, a week after the International Cycling Union's (UCI) World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic.

British Cycling had delayed a decision on the postponement of the Cyclo-cross Championship in the hope that conditions would clear enough to allow the races that will decide the youth, under-23, elite and veteran Champions for 2010. However, with predictions of further snow over the weekend the British federation decided, in consultation with Birmingham City Council, to delay the staging of the event.

"It was agreed by all parties that, whilst the course itself may well be capable of holding the racing events, the access roads into the park present some very serious problems due to ice and snow," read a statement on the British Cycling website.

"Guaranteeing access for essential services such as ambulance cover, event vehicles, temporary toilets, gantries and crowd barriers has proved impossible. Further forecasts for sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow on Sunday mean that it has therefore been agreed that the race will be postponed."

It was one of a number of cycling events to either be postponed or cancelled across Great Britain. British Cycling said the UCI Cyclo-cross Commission had approved the revised date for the Championships.