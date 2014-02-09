Britain name team for Track World Championships

Image 1 of 3 Britain's Laura Trott salutes the crowd as the winner of the women's omnium (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Britain's gold medalist Jason Kenny (C), France's silver medalist Gregory Bauge (L) and Australia's bronze medalist Shane Perkins (R) pose on the men's sprint podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Andy Tennant leads Ed Clancy in training (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Great Britain has named a 17-rider team that includes seven Olympic medallists, for the Track World Championships later this month.

Last year’s gold medal winners, Laura Trott, Dani King, Elinor Barker, Jason Kenny and Becky James will all be returning to defend their titles. While Ed Clancy will be hoping to help the men’s pursuit team return to the top step, after they were ousted in 2013.

Performance director Sir Dave Brailsford believes the squad are well on their way to another strong performance. “I’m pleased with the results we’ve had at world cup level this season, both from the established riders and the younger ones breaking through, and I think we can go into the world championships with confidence this year,” he says.

There are a few changes to the team of 2013. Simon Yates, who won gold in the points race, won’t return to the squad after he switched to the road for this season. Katie Archibald makes her World Championship debut in the women’s endurance category.

Britain earned a total of nine medals in Minsk last year, five of which were gold. James won two of those golds, in the individual sprint and the kerin, she became the first Briton to win four medals in a single World Championship.

After the success of the 2012 Olympic Games, Britain are looking to show their capable of a repeat in two year’s time. "With qualification for Rio 2016 expected to begin this year, this world championships will allow us to lay down a marker to see where we are at against the best in the world and assess what work needs to be done,” says Brailsford.

British team for World Championships

Men’s sprint: Matt Crampton, Kian Emadi, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny

Women’s sprint: Becky James, Jess Varnish, Vicky Williamson

Men’s endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Sam Harrison

Women’s endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Dani King, Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott.

