Brice Feillu hoping for Tour de France selection

Image 1 of 3 Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) performed well in the mountains on the final day at the Tour de Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Brice Feillu (Saur Sojasun) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 3 Brice Feillu (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Despite having already won a stage at the 2009 Tour de France, Saur-Sojasun rider Brice Feillu is not certain to be selected into his team roster for this year's race. At the Critérium du Dauphiné's queen stage on Saturday, where he rode the final 30 kilometres solo in front, the climber thus took the opportunity to show himself and improve his form.

"We have a strong team, so it's difficult to make choices for the big races," Feillu told La Nouvelle République. "Even more so because I'm new to the squad [having come from Leopard-Trek - ed.], so I don't have a priority."

The 26-year-old broke away from the day's escape group on stage six on the penultimate ascent with 44 kilometres to go, and even though he was caught by the eventual stage winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) near the top of the final climb, his feat should have impressed his team's management.

"I really wanted to try something on that stage," Feillu continued. "It was risky to go off on my own that far away from the finish, also because Team Sky is so strong. Physically, I'm not at 100 percent yet, but I'm starting to have good feelings. Since the start of the season, I feel that the form is coming back."

The Frenchman suffered a collarbone fracture in December last year, and the injury held him back in his early season preparation. He was forced to miss out on Paris-Nice, choosing to train instead, and continued his build-up at the Volta a Catalunya. If selected for the Tour de France, Feillu may get his own chances but will also be asked to work for team leader Jérôme Coppel, who finished 13th overall at last year's event.

