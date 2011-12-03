Brice Feillu breaks collarbone in training
Two to three weeks off the bike for Frenchman
Brice Feillu had a minor setback to his 2012 preparations when he broke his collarbone in a training ride on Friday. Luckily, the break is not severe and should require a short recovery, reported the Frenchman who will ride for Saur-Sojasun in 2011.
“Two to three weeks immobilization will be enough,” he said on his personal website. “I can do some physical activity during this period and soon can be on the home trainer.”
Feillu, 26, turned pro with Agritubel in 2008. He rode for Vacansoleil in 2009 and Leopard Trek in 2011. His biggest win was stage seven in the 2009 Tour de France, winning the mountaintop finish in Arcalis, Andorra.
