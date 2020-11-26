Brian Holm and Mads Pedersen among owners of new Danish Continental team

Brian Holm, Mads Pedersen and Jan Bech Andersen are among the owners of a newly announced Continental team registered in Denmark for 2021. The Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras squad has revealed an 11-rider roster and plans to develop future talent, according to a report at Feltet.dk.

The new ownership set-up was formed alongside Henrik Egholm, who currently runs Danish domestic squad Eiland Electric-Carl Ras, and he is expected to continue in his role as team manager following the upgrade to Continental status, while Nicolaj Bo Larsen will fill the role as sports director.

The team noted that they plan to develop Danish cyclists who can perform at WorldTour level. Denmark currently has only two Continental teams – ColoQuick and BHS-PL Concrete Bornholm – along with one ProTeam, Riwal Securitas.

"There are currently too few Continental teams in Denmark – two – and it is historically low, and a problem that Denmark will see the beginning consequences of in a few years," the team wrote in a press release.

"Restaurant Suri-Carl Ras will help to even out this disparity, so that the Danish talent development can remain at a high level."

Pedersen was the 2019 road race world champion who races for Trek-Segafredo, where he'll remain until at least the end of 2022, and Holm is a sports director at Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"Henrik Egholm asked me if I would help with this project, and all old cyclists dream of owning a cycling team," Holm told Feltet.dk on Thursday.

"I love to go down and watch the Danish races. Then you are back at the roots. I've been to the Tour de France and all the great Classics, and seen what they can do. Now I think it's more fun to go cycling in Haslev."

Holm said that he will continue to direct at the WorldTour level with Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"I'll continue on Deceuninck-QuickStep. If I choose to stop, I will, because it's not my whole life. I have plenty to look forward to," Holm said.

The roster will include Mathias Larsen, from Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, Rasmus Lund Pedersen from ColoQuick and Christian Lindquist from Synch-Giant, along with Sebastian Nielsen, Julius Nowak Dainer, Oscar Bluhm, Malthe Thyssen, Peter Busk, Markus Kramer, Andreas Larsen and Nils Bradtberg.

