Bretagne Ladies Tour cancelled over budget shortfall

Race missing €37,000 but vows to return in 2026

The Bretagne Ladies Tour was missing from the 2025 UCI Road Calendar when it was published last year, prompting concerns about the race's future. After reassuring that the race would go on last October, the organisers have thrown in the towel for this year after failing to close a budget shortfall.

"We are short 37,000 euros," race organiser Loïc Déniel told Le Télégramme.

