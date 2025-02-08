Bretagne Ladies Tour cancelled over budget shortfall

The Bretagne Ladies Tour was missing from the 2025 UCI Road Calendar when it was published last year, prompting concerns about the race's future. After reassuring that the race would go on last October, the organisers have thrown in the towel for this year after failing to close a budget shortfall.

"We are short 37,000 euros," race organiser Loïc Déniel told Le Télégramme.

The fourth edition of the UCI 2.1-ranked five-stage race was scheduled to take place from May 28 to June 1. Olympic time trial champion Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) won the overall in 2023 and 2024.

"We had almost all our stopover towns, we were sure to have 20 teams, including four from the WorldTour, we were resolutely confident for these five days of racing.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to raise enough budget. As we expected a drop in subsidies from local authorities, we had taken the lead by approaching private partners. This did not come to fruition and as our association is young, we have no cash flow."

Déniel promised that the race would go on in the future, however.

"We are already working on the 2026 edition."