Breschel rules himself out of World Championships

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel has finally decided that he will not be able to ride the World Championships this year. The Danish cycling federation announced the decision on Tuesday.

Breschel, who won silver at the World Championship in Australia last year, had hoped that he could ride despite breaking two fingers in a crash at the Vuelta a Espana last month. The Rabobank rider had been expected to captain the Danish team on home roads in Copenhagen and even after his problems, he hoped to ride to help the other riders in the Danish team.

“It was Matti himself, who in a conversation with me said: 'I can not see any real progress, and we have to shut it down this time'," national coach Lars Bonde told Ekstrabladet.dk.

“I told him it was a sensible decision and that we have a World Championships next year when the route is fantastic for him. But obviously he's not the world's happiest man right now.”

Bonde said that after the crash, it was never realistic to expect Breschel to still try and ride in the Worlds. “I am sure he had the desire to ride the Worlds, and he tried to get ready."

Breschel's absence is a big blow for Danish medal chances. “Matti has been riding well at the last three World Championships and took two medals. So one must say that its a step backwards in terms of expectations for medals.”

Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) and Alex Rasmussen (HTC-Highroad) will represent Denmark in the time trial. The final line-up for the road race has not yet been decided. The announcement is expected to be made this Friday, with Anders Lund and Fuglsang (both Leopard Trek), Lars Bak and Rasmussen (both HTC-Highroad), Chris Anker Sørensen, Nicki Sørensen and Michael Morkov (all Saxo Bank-SunGard) all in contention for places.