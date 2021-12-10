Brennauer, Archibald highlight complete Ceratizit-WNT roster for 2022

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling first began life as a British amateur team in 2014, before moving to its current base in Kempten, Germany. Its international history is reflected in the configuration of its newly-completed roster which consists of 16 riders from nine different countries.

This week, its representatives from Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Austria, Mexico and Spain will congregate in Tuscany for pre-season training, bike fitting, photo shoots and team bonding.

Nine new riders will join the team for the first time, among them Scratch race World Champion Martina Fidanza and the Madison Olympic Champion Katie Archibald.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Ceratizit-WNT team for the next two seasons,” Fidanza said. “I am sure it will help me gain experience and improve further with a target in the track races and my big dream, Paris 2024.”

For Archibald too, her goals remain predominantly focused on the track as she aims to win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2023 Glasgow World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Ceratizit-WNT will also support the cyclo-cross and gravel race ambitions of Hanna Nilsson and Clea Seidel.

The Austrian road race champion Kathrin Schweinberger joins from Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus, while Mexican road race champion Lizbeth Yareli Salazar arrives from A.R. Monex and the talented, young climber Camilla Alessio joins from Bepink to further advance her cycling career.

Though this collection of new signings constitutes the majority of the team, a core group of seven riders remain from the 2021 season. Lisa Brennauer – who has taken victories at the Olympic Games as well as the World and European Championships – will continue to be the team’s figurehead following a stellar season in which she finished second in the Tour of Flanders and Healthy Ageing Tour, won Olympic gold in the women’s Team Pursuit in Tokyo, and became the German national road race champion.

Like Brennauer, Lara Vieceli, Laura Asencio and Franziska Brausse are returning for their fourth seasons with the team, while Lin Teutenberg enters her fifth season at Ceraztizit WNT. Maria Giulia Confalonieri and the former Polish road race national champion Marta Lach will also continue with the team.

Reflecting on this mixture of nationalities, goals and experiences, the team manager Dirk Baldinger said, "we have built a strong mix of riders from those starting out their professional careers to those who have a vast amount of experience, whilst also wanting to help riders reach their goals and aims over the next few years whether that be on the road, track or off-road. We want to support and ensure the riders are able to do that and be in the best environment to achieve.”

Ceratizit-WNT roster for 2022