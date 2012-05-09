Brasil Ride set for September
MTB stage race returns to Chapada Diamantina National Park
The Brasil Ride, a mountain bike stage race in Brasil, will return for its third year in 2012. The next edition of the race will be held from September 23 to September 29.
Related Articles
The Chapada Diamantina National Park will again serve as the starting point for the seven stage, seven day event.
In 2011, Kristian Hynek and Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) won the men's classification while Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) won the women's classification. Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) topped the mixed standings.
All told, only 67 of the 113 teams on the original start list finished all seven stages in 2011, a testament to the massive difficulty of this race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy