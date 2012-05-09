Brasil Ride set for September

The Chapada Diamantina National Park hosts the Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race each year. (Image credit: Brasil Ride)

The Brasil Ride, a mountain bike stage race in Brasil, will return for its third year in 2012. The next edition of the race will be held from September 23 to September 29.

The Chapada Diamantina National Park will again serve as the starting point for the seven stage, seven day event.

In 2011, Kristian Hynek and Robert Novotny (Futurecycling-Sweep) won the men's classification while Adriana Nascimento and Sabrina Gobbo (Ladies Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) won the women's classification. Ivonne Kraft and Mateus Ferraz (Brasil Soul-RC Bikes) topped the mixed standings.

All told, only 67 of the 113 teams on the original start list finished all seven stages in 2011, a testament to the massive difficulty of this race.