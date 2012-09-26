Brasil Ride gains UCI ranking
New status and date for 2013 edition
The Brasil Ride will step up into the ranks of UCI categorized stage races in 2013. The third edition of the young event will be run October 20-27, 2013 as an "S2" mountain bike stage race.
The second edition of the race is currently underway, with stage 3 having finished up on Tuesday. The race runs for seven stages and seven days and includes a mix of time trial, cross country and marathon stages. It is run in the two-person format, like the Cape Epic and Trans Alp mountain bike stage races.
During its short history, the race has moved a few times on the calendar. Next year's event will happen nearly two months after this year's event. The inaugural edition of the Brasil Ride was run in mid-October.
