Brasil Ride gains UCI ranking

New status and date for 2013 edition

Image 1 of 5

Julio Costa crosses some water

Julio Costa crosses some water
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 2 of 5

So you started too fast...

So you started too fast...
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 3 of 5

Riders fly downhill around a turn on stage 2 of the Brasil Ride

Riders fly downhill around a turn on stage 2 of the Brasil Ride
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 4 of 5

Race leaders Luis Leao Pinto and Tiago Ferreira at the front

Race leaders Luis Leao Pinto and Tiago Ferreira at the front
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)
Image 5 of 5

A racer gets a little extra support

A racer gets a little extra support
(Image credit: Brasil Ride)

The Brasil Ride will step up into the ranks of UCI categorized stage races in 2013. The third edition of the young event will be run October 20-27, 2013 as an "S2" mountain bike stage race.

The second edition of the race is currently underway, with stage 3 having finished up on Tuesday. The race runs for seven stages and seven days and includes a mix of time trial, cross country and marathon stages. It is run in the two-person format, like the Cape Epic and Trans Alp mountain bike stage races.

During its short history, the race has moved a few times on the calendar. Next year's event will happen nearly two months after this year's event. The inaugural edition of the Brasil Ride was run in mid-October.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the 2012 Brasil Ride.