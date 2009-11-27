Brard hangs up the bike

Florent Brard (Caisse d'Epargne) signs autographs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Florent Brard has decided to quit professional racing, effective immediately. The Frenchman, who this year rode for Cofidis but did not get any results, was unable to secure a contract again for next season. After a possibility to sign with Astana failed, Brard has decided to retire and even cancelled his participation in the cyclo-cross race of Ormes this Saturday, which he was scheduled to race.

Brard became professional in 1999 with Festina-Lotus before moving to Crédit Agricole, Marlux, Chocolat Jacques, Agritubel, Caisse d'Epargne and finally Cofidis. The 2006 French champion did not win any races in the last three years. His victories include Paris-Bourges, GP Cholet, Paris-Troyes and stage wins in the Circuit de la Sarthe, Etoile de Bessèges and Paris-Corrèze. He finished seventh in Paris-Roubaix in 2005.

