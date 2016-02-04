20 riders for Team WIGGINS in 2016

Image 1 of 4 The 2016 Team Wiggins (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 2 of 4 The 2016 Team Wiggins kit (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 3 of 4 The WIGGINS team relaxes at the finish (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins hanging out at the back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 20 riders of the Team WIGGINS squad were named today in the official launch of the 2016 team launch today. The British development squad, started by Sir Bradley Wiggins, made their debut last season with four victories - one from Andrew Tennant and three by Owain Doull, who also won the points classification and was third overall at Tour of Britain. Wiggins hopes to keep the momentum up this year.

“The performance of the team last year exceeded all my expectations," Wiggins said. "We always get an incredible welcome from our fans and while my personal goal for this year remains a medal in Rio, the wider objective is to continue to build WIGGINS into the best development team for young riding talent in the country."

Tennant and Doull continue to lead the team, along with Steven Burke and Jon Dibben - all also vying for inclusion in Great Britain's squad for the Olympic Games team pursuit in August.

The team is currently competing in the Dubai Tour, where Chris Latham is their best placed rider in 22nd position.

The team also includes Scott Davies, the British U23 time trial champion, and Philip Hindes, who was part of Great Britain's gold-medal winning team sprint squad in 2012.

2016 Team WIGGINS

Sir Bradley Wiggins, 35, Team owner

John Dibben, 21, Gold Team Pursuit European Track Champs (2015)

Andy Tennant, 28, Gold Team Pursuit European Track Champs (2015)

Steven Burke, 27, 2012 Gold Team Pursuit

Mark Christian, 25, Bronze UCI Track World Cup – Beijing (2011)

Dan Patten, 29, Winner 2014 SRS Pro ½ Knoxville Road

Owain Doull, 22, Gold Team Pursuit European Track Champs (2015)

Mike Thompson, 20, Bronze U23 British Cycling Nat Mountain Bike Champs (2015)

Liam Holohan, 27, Stage winner, An Post Ras (2014)

Sam Lowe, 22, Runner up for Stage Course de la Paix Juniors (2012)

Ashley Dennis, 20, 2016 New rider

Scott Davies, 20, 1st U23 National Time Trial Champ

Dan Pearson, 21, 2nd Coppa della Pace, Trofeo f.lli Anelli

Sam Harrison, 23, Silver Team Pursuit British National Track Champs

James Knox, 20, 2016 New rider

Philip Hindes, 23, Gold 2012 Team Sprint

Chris Latham, 21, Winner Beaumont Trophy (2015)

Michael O'Loughlin, 18, 2nd Trophee Centre Mornhan (2015)

Luc Hall, 20, Manchester Regional Track League Premier Division (2015)

Jake Kelly, 21, British Cycling Olympic Academy (2014)