Brabantse Pijl highlights - Video

Petr Vakoc (Etixx-Quickstep) makes his move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

De Brabantse Pijl, a transition race between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes, served up some good fortune for the Etixx-Quickstep team. Unable to get a big win on the pavé, the team race aggressively to turn around its luck in the lumpy 205km race near Brussels, delivering Petr Vakoc to a stellar win.

Helped by his teammate Julian Alaphilippe in a late breakaway, Vakoc powered away on the final climb to win ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).

The sprinters' group was led to the line for fourth by Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).