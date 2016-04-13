Brabantse Pijl highlights - Video
Petr Vakoc gives Etixx-Quickstep a big win
De Brabantse Pijl, a transition race between the cobbled Classics and the Ardennes, served up some good fortune for the Etixx-Quickstep team. Unable to get a big win on the pavé, the team race aggressively to turn around its luck in the lumpy 205km race near Brussels, delivering Petr Vakoc to a stellar win.
Helped by his teammate Julian Alaphilippe in a late breakaway, Vakoc powered away on the final climb to win ahead of Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal).
The sprinters' group was led to the line for fourth by Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie).
