Bowden solos to Dirty Warrny victory, Neyland wins by tyre width

Viotto second, Samuhel third in women's race. Sunderland second and Sens third in men's race

Scott Bowden (Giant Australia Off-road Team) recovers after the long solo effort to win the Dirty Warrny
Scott Bowden (Giant Australia Off-road Team) recovers after the long solo effort to win the Dirty Warrny

A long solo effort paid off for Scott Bowden in the men’s Dirty Warrny, while in the women’s race it was a duel till the end for Tara Neyland, who out-sprinted Emma Viotto to take victory at the 246km Australian gravel event.

After the arduous haul from Geelong to Warrnambool, which included over 3,000m of elevation gain, it was just a tyre width that split the first-placed Neyland and second-placed Viotto in the women’s Dirty Warrny. Neyland took 9:11.08 to complete the race, with Viotto on the same time and Brianna Samuhel crossed the line one minute later for third place.

