Bowden solos to Dirty Warrny victory, Neyland wins by tyre width

A long solo effort paid off for Scott Bowden in the men’s Dirty Warrny, while in the women’s race it was a duel till the end for Tara Neyland, who out-sprinted Emma Viotto to take victory at the 246km Australian gravel event.

After the arduous haul from Geelong to Warrnambool, which included over 3,000m of elevation gain, it was just a tyre width that split the first-placed Neyland and second-placed Viotto in the women’s Dirty Warrny. Neyland took 9:11.08 to complete the race, with Viotto on the same time and Brianna Samuhel crossed the line one minute later for third place.

Bowden conquered the men's 246km gravel race, taking out the 2024 Dirty Warrny title with a tenacious solo move.

"What the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve," said Bowden in an Instagram post. "Very happy to do what felt like the impossible today at the Dirty Warrny, going solo for the last ~70km."



The Giant rider once again proved his multi-discipline strength by crossing the line in 7:55:03 with Dylan Sunderland almost two minutes back in second place. 2023 Australian gravel champion Connor Sens claimed the final spot on the podium, crossing the line a further eight seconds back.

Matilda Raynolds, last year's winner in the 246km event, held off AG Insurance Soudal's Sarah Gigante to claim the 140km women’s event from Forrest to Warrnambool. Otis Jones won the men’s category in that distance.

Built upon the rich legacy of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival – the second oldest one-day cycling event worldwide - the third edition of the Dirty Warrny was run in south-west Victoria. It took on 84% gravel roads as it weaved its way through small regional locations.

