Bouhanni determined to keep Giro d'italia red jersey

Image 1 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) sprints to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) after his kiss on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) goes into today’s 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia with his sights set on securing a third stage victory and cementing his push to become the first Frenchman to win the race’s points title since Laurent Jalabert in 1999. Although critics and even his FDJ.fr directeur sportif say that the 23-year-old sprinter is likely to struggle to get through the mountains in the Giro’s final week, Bouhanni says he draws motivation from these comments and insists he will be wearing the red points jersey in Trieste on 1 June.



