Bora, Trek, Cofidis, Movistar and more train in Australia - Gallery

Image 1 of 33 The Bora-Hansgrohe line-up for Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 Richie Porte (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Viviani dials in his machine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Juraj Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Rainbow shoes for Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Movistar train ahead of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Astana riders train ahead of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Manuele Boaro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Cleaning the glasses before training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Mads Pedersen shows off his rainbow stripes at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Bora-Hansgrohe's Michael Schwarzmann, Erik Baska and Martin Laas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 33 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 33 Elia Viviani's De Rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Special Euro champ shoes for Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Elia Viviani's custom Cofidis kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Elia Viviani's custom De Rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Elia Viviani's custom Cofidis kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Elia Viviani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 Marco Haller (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Martin Laas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 Astana on the roads around Adelaide (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Juraj Sagan and Ide Schelling (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Bora-Hansgrohe riders relax in Australia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Movistar riders train ahead of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Jay McCarthy and Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

WorldTour teams continue to flood the roads and roadside cafes around Adelaide in preparation for the rapidly approaching 2020 Tour Down Under. The WorldTour opener begins Tuesday, January 21, in Tanunda, but the racing starts two days earlier in Adelaide with the Scwalbe Classic criterium on Sunday.

Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte was out and about on Thursday with teammate and newly crowned UCI Road Race World Champion Mads Pedersen. Giaccomo Nizzolo of the newly branded NTT Pro Cycling team was talking with media, while the full Bora-Hansgrohe line-up – minus star Peter Sagan – put in a solid day of riding and sprint training before Sunday's criterium.

The Movistar and Astana squads each spent some time spinning through the countryside as riders adjusted to Australia's summer weather, which was sunny and clear. Elia Viviani also turned out in his stunning blue European champion's kit for Cofidis, the French team for which the Italian will be making his 2020 debut next week.

