Bora, Trek, Cofidis, Movistar and more train in Australia - Gallery

Trek-Segafredo leader Richie Porte was out and about on Thursday with teammate and newly crowned UCI Road Race World Champion Mads Pedersen. Giaccomo Nizzolo of the newly branded NTT Pro Cycling team was talking with media, while the full Bora-Hansgrohe line-up – minus star Peter Sagan – put in a solid day of riding and sprint training before Sunday's criterium.
The Movistar and Astana squads each spent some time spinning through the countryside as riders adjusted to Australia's summer weather, which was sunny and clear. Elia Viviani also turned out in his stunning blue European champion's kit for Cofidis, the French team for which the Italian will be making his 2020 debut next week.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to get a look at which pros were on the roads.
When the 2020 UCI WorldTour gets underway next week, Cyclingnews will be covering the race with previews, news, reports, features and tech from the professional peloton.
