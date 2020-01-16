Trending

2020 Tour Down Under training - Gallery

The stars begin to align in Adelaide ahead of next week's WorldTour opener

Image 1 of 28

Tour Down Under, Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Sam Bennett

Image 2 of 28

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Tour Down Under

Image 3 of 28

Tour Down Under, Rick Zabel

Rick Zabel (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Rick  Zabel

Image 4 of 28

Tour Down Under, Bert-Jan Lindeman

Bert-Jan Lindeman, bike and mechanic (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Bert-Jan Lindeman, bike and mechanic

Image 5 of 28

Tour Down Under, Yukiya Arashiro

Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Yukiya Arashiro

Image 6 of 28

Tour Down Under, Daryl Impey

Defending champion Daryl Impey (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Defending champion Daryl Impey

Image 7 of 28

Tour Down Under, Taco Van Der Hoorn

Taco Van Der Hoorn (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Taco Van Der Hoorn

Image 8 of 28

Tour Down Under, Rick Van Slycke (BEL - Sports Director - Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Sam Bennett

Rick Van Slycke, Sports Director for Deceuninck-QuickStep), and Sam Bennett (Image credit: Bettini photo)

Rick Van Slycke, Sports Director for Deceuninck-QuickStep, and Sam Bennett 

Image 9 of 28

Ide Schelling

Ide Schelling (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ide Schelling

Image 10 of 28

Alexandr Riabushenko

Alexandr Riabushenko (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexandr Riabushenko

Image 11 of 28

Andre Greipel

Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel

Image 12 of 28

Santiago Buitrago

Santiago Buitrago (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Santiago Buitrago 

Image 13 of 28

Yukiya Arashiro and Santiago Buitrago

Yukiya Arashiro and Santiago Buitrago (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yukiya Arashiro and Santiago Buitrago

Image 14 of 28

Mikkel Bjerg

Mikkel Bjerg (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mikkel Bjerg

Image 15 of 28

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Down Under

Image 16 of 28

Santiago Buitrago

Santiago Buitrago (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Santiago Buitrago

Image 17 of 28

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Down Under

Image 18 of 28

Andre Greipel

Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel

Image 19 of 28

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tour Down Under

Image 20 of 28

Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alex Dowsett

Image 21 of 28

Israel Start-Up nation

Israel Start-Up nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Israel Start-Up nation

Image 22 of 28

Tour Down Under

Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Canada at the Tour Down Under

Image 23 of 28

Ben Hermans

Ben Hermans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ben Hermans

Image 24 of 28

Domen Novak

Domen Novak (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domen Novak

Image 25 of 28

Yukiya Arashiro

Yukiya Arashiro (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yukiya Arashiro

Image 26 of 28

Andre Greipel

Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel

Image 27 of 28

James Piccoli

James Piccoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

James Piccoli

Image 28 of 28

Israel Start-Up Nation

Israel Start-Up Nation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Israel Start-Up Nation take a break at a coffee shop

Teams and riders continue to arrive in Adelaide ahead of next week's Tour Down Under, the 2020 UCI WorldTour opener that starts Tuesday with a 150km test around Tanunda.

Andre Greipel and his new Israel Start-Up Nation team were on hand for the training rides, as was Greipel's fellow sprint ace Sam Bennett, who will be making his 2020 debut with Deceuninck-QuickStep in Australia.

Bahrain McLaren were out and about, as were some of the young riders from UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma, who will be led in Australia by Kiwi George Bennett.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of Thursday's training action.