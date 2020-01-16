2020 Tour Down Under training - Gallery
The stars begin to align in Adelaide ahead of next week's WorldTour opener
Sam Bennett
Tour Down Under
Rick Zabel
Bert-Jan Lindeman, bike and mechanic
Yukiya Arashiro
Defending champion Daryl Impey
Taco Van Der Hoorn
Rick Van Slycke, Sports Director for Deceuninck-QuickStep, and Sam Bennett
Ide Schelling
Alexandr Riabushenko
Andre Greipel
Santiago Buitrago
Yukiya Arashiro and Santiago Buitrago
Mikkel Bjerg
Tour Down Under
Santiago Buitrago
Tour Down Under
Andre Greipel
Tour Down Under
Alex Dowsett
Israel Start-Up nation
Canada at the Tour Down Under
Ben Hermans
Domen Novak
Yukiya Arashiro
Andre Greipel
James Piccoli
Israel Start-Up Nation take a break at a coffee shop
Teams and riders continue to arrive in Adelaide ahead of next week's Tour Down Under, the 2020 UCI WorldTour opener that starts Tuesday with a 150km test around Tanunda.
Andre Greipel and his new Israel Start-Up Nation team were on hand for the training rides, as was Greipel's fellow sprint ace Sam Bennett, who will be making his 2020 debut with Deceuninck-QuickStep in Australia.
Bahrain McLaren were out and about, as were some of the young riders from UAE Team Emirates and Jumbo-Visma, who will be led in Australia by Kiwi George Bennett.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a glimpse of Thursday's training action.
