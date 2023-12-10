‘Get out’: Cofidis manager Vasseur slates Jumbo-Visma CEO over Uijtdebroeks transfer

Cofidis manager Cedric Vasseur has made a strongly worded call to Jumbo-Visma CEO Richard Plugge to resign as head of the AIGCP teams association as the fallout over the potential transfer of young Belgian star Cian Uijtdebroeks to Jumbo continues to expand.

Jumbo-Visma announced late on Saturday afternoon that Uijtdebroeks, currently racing for Bora-Hansgrohe and with a year left on his contract with the Germany team, would be jumping ship to the Dutch squad in 2024.

However, the news of their new signing was almost instantly countered by a denial from Bora-Hansgrohe that Uijtdebroeks would be leaving and that he would be staying with them in 2024.



At the same time, Uijtdebroeks agents’ stated that the former Tour de l’Avenir winner had ended his contract with the German team on December 1st and would be taking legal action.

Belgian media were quick to point to one of the most recent precedents in cycling history of what looks set to be a significant contract battle, between another Belgian star Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and his previous team, Veranda’s Willems-Crelan, back in 2021.



Meanwhile on the other side of the French frontier Vasseur used a message on X, formerly Twitter, to highlight Plugge’s dual role as Jumbo-Visma CEO and the head of the professional teams association, the AIGCP - and call for his resignation from the latter.

"What is that again for the @AigcpOfficial president ???" he wrote, "You have to respect the rules and resign immediately !!! Get out."

Plugge's dual position as AIGCP president and head of cycling’s most powerful team had already come under scrutiny earlier this year from various other teams over potential conflicts of interest. A letter was sent from several teams, including Cofidis and Bora-Hansgrohe, demanding “a change in the structure and management of the AIGCP”.

At the time, Plugge told Cyclingnews “I’m happy to listen to ideas from the teams but we also have to study the AIGCP constitution, which is under French law. If there’s a majority of votes for change, I’m fine with that.”

Outspoken team manager Patrick Lefevere (Soudal-QuickStep) has also been quick to weigh in on the Uijtdebroeks transfer, saying on X, formerly Twitter, that it was up to the UCI to take a stand. Uijtdebroeks' agents already said in a statement the UCI was aware of their rider's situation.

Lefevere pointed out in his message that in his opinion, Uijtdebroeks was tied contractually with Bora-Hansgrohe until 2024. He added that he believed an authorisation from the UCI for a rider to switch teams was only possible if all three parties - the two teams and the rider in question - were all in agreement for a contract to end early.