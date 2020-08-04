Bora-Hansgrohe mourn death of under-19 feeder squad rider Jan Riedmann

Jan Riedmann – a 17-year-old member of WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe's under-19 feeder squad, Team Auto Eder Bayern – has died as a result of head injuries sustained after being hit by a car during training on Saturday, according to a Bora-Hansgrohe press release.

According to the team, the young German was out training with his teammates in Sugenheim, in Bavaria, in south-eastern Germany, when a car failed to give the riders right of way. Riedmann was flown by helicopter to the University Hospital of Würzburg, but died as a result of his head injuries on Sunday.

"Jan, you were such a wonderful person," a message from his team read. "Words seem inadequate to express the sadness that we feel at this time. You'll always be one of us and your presence will be deeply missed. Rest in peace."

Ralph Denk, the manager of both Bora-Hansgrohe and Auto Eder Bayern, wrote on the Bora team website: "We deeply regret Jan's loss and hereby express our sincere condolences to his entire family and his relatives.

"In honor of Jan, both the Auto Eder Bayern team at their next race and Bora-Hansgrohe at Milan-San Remo [August 8] will wear black ribbons [bearing the message], 'Dear Jan, thank you for the time together. You will always be with us!'" he said.

"It Is with great sadness that we lose a valued rider, teammate and friend," added Auto Eder Bayern sports director Dr Christian Schrot. "The entire team is in shock and it is difficult to understand this tragic accident.

"Jan, you were and remain an important part of the team for us and we will continue to be yours, and pursue our common dream and always have you in your heart. We will miss you endlessly."

Cyclingnews would like to extend its condolences to Jan's family, friends and teammates.