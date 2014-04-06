Boonen not good enough in Flanders, eyes Roubaix
Team falls short as Cancellara wins
Belgium's favourite fell short to accomplish a fourth win in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in doubts as to where his form was after spending some time off the bike two weeks ago. A steady ride in Gent-Wevelgem gave him hope but in the Ronde he fell short when top favourite Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) attacked on the Oude Kwaremont. Cancellara went on to win and equal Boonen's record of three wins. Afterwards the Belgian star said he would have been surprised if he had featured in the finale.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy