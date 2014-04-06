Boonen not good enough in Flanders, eyes Roubaix

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen chasing with Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) starts to lose ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) leads Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma) chasing on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Belgium's favourite fell short to accomplish a fourth win in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in doubts as to where his form was after spending some time off the bike two weeks ago. A steady ride in Gent-Wevelgem gave him hope but in the Ronde he fell short when top favourite Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) attacked on the Oude Kwaremont. Cancellara went on to win and equal Boonen's record of three wins. Afterwards the Belgian star said he would have been surprised if he had featured in the finale.



