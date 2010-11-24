Boonen back in training ahead of 2011

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) will finish his season after this race to address a knee issue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) returned to racing at Circuit Franco-Belge. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step). (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) has said that he is feeling few effects of the knee surgery he underwent in July as he begins his preparation for 2011. The Belgian was forced to miss the Tour de France and world championships due to the injury, returning to ride the Circuit Franco-Belge in late September.

“I only really stopped training for two weeks. I went on holiday and that was it,” Boonen told Sporza. “It’s going very well now. When I ride it doesn’t bother me at all. In everyday life, it hurts now and then, but people have that after surgery.”

Given the truncated nature of his 2010 campaign and his ongoing rehabilitation from injury, Boonen climbed back into the saddle earlier than normal and is pleased with his progress thus far.

“My legs are equal again,” Boonen said. “I didn’t want to cancel that out by taking an extra two weeks of holidays, so I began slightly earlier than in other years. I’m also doing gym work and boxing, which is something different.”

While the classics are already on the Belgian’s horizon as he works through the winter, there is one pressing appointment on Boonen’s calendar before then. On December 5, the second “Boonen and Friends” charity cyclo-cross race takes place near his home town in Mol.

“Cyclo-cross has always been an enjoyable winter pastime,” Boonen said. “In 2009, we had the idea of organising a race to raise money for the ‘Move to Improve’ charity. I personally invited most of the participants, it’s a lot of fun.”

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), Alessandro Ballan (BMC) and Andre Greipel (who rides for Omega Pharma-Lotto in 2011) are all expected to line up in Mol on December 5.



