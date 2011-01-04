Boom to defend Dutch cyclo-cross title

Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lars Boom announced today that he will compete in the Dutch National Cyclo-cross Championships in Sint Michielsgestel this weekend. The 25-year-old has sufficiently recovered from bruises sustained in a crash at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium on January 1.

Boom was leading the race when he crashed on a muddy descent, severely bruising his lower back, necessitating several days of complete rest.

Boom is hoping to continue his winning streak in the championship event. He has won the past four elite titles and prior to joining the elite ranks he held three U23 and three junior titles. Along with his 2008 road race and time trial championship wins, Boom could net his 13th career national title this weekend and have the longest undefeated streak in the cyclo-cross championships.

The national championship race is one of the few cyclo-cross races in which Boom will compete this season as he focuses on his road career with the Rabobank team.